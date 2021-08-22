Daniel Craig reportedly becomes Hollywood’s highest paid film star

Daniel Craig has reportedly become Hollywood’s highest paid film star.

That’s according to a new report in Variety which claims Craig recently earned more than $100million (£73million) thanks to the sale of two Knives Out sequels to Netflix.

According to Variety, the amount “can be attributed to the fact that Netflix compensates movie stars for the projected back-end box office participation they would reap if their movies were released exclusively in theatres.”

After his anticipated earnings from No Time To Die are added in, it leaves Craig at the top of the high earner list with Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio all following.

Others in the list include Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise. You can see the full list here.

Earlier this week, Craig said that he won’t be passing his money on to his children, claiming that inheritance is “distasteful”.

The Bond actor, who has children with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and current wife Rachel Weisz, opened up in a new interview with Candis magazine.

The 007 star, who is worth an estimated $160million (£116million) in total, said: “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?

“I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”

Craig added: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

His comments come as fans await the release of Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die, which is currently set for release on September 30 having been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.