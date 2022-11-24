Daniel Craig used to hide his own movies in Blockbuster

Daniel Craig has said he used to hide his own films in Blockbuster.

The former James Bond actor and Glass Onion star said he would go into the video rental shop and hide just one copy of whichever film he was in if he didn’t think it was good.

Craig told Yahoo! Movies: “I used to have this thing, there was a couple of movies that I did back in the day when Blockbusters was still a thing, I used to go to Blockbusters and if I saw it on the shelf, I would grab it and throw it under a counter.

“I know it was not going to make a huge difference, but I thought if at least one person didn’t see the movie, it would be a good thing.”

The actor’s Spectre co-star Dave Bautista, who also stars in Glass Onion, recently said he feels Daniel Craig is more “fun” and “happy” since not playing Bond anymore.

“You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. “He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.”

He added: “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out in cinemas now, before it arrives on Netflix on December 23.