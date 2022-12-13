Daniel Craig reveals he’s wanted to kill off Bond since ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig has revealed he wanted to kill off James Bond since Casino Royale.

The actor, who recently retired from the role after No Time To Die, admitted that he had been planning the character’s death for almost two decades.

“I was driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli,” Craig told The Times.

“I had genuinely thought I would do one Bond movie, then it would be over. But by then we knew we had a hit on our hands. I realised the enormity of it, so I said to Barbara, ‘How many more? Three? Four?’ She said, ‘Four!’ I said, ‘OK. Then can I kill him off?’ She said, ‘Yes.’”

Craig explained: “If we kill Bond, we can begin again. I think Barbara thought that too. But, bless them, the studio, MGM, were, like, ‘What are you talking about? Are you out of your minds?’ There was reluctance. So we had to do it in secret, really.”

In the film, James Bond dies after an island is blown up, following the realisation he has been infected with nanobots that would kill the people he love.

“Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice,” Craig said. “We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he’d found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love.”

Meanwhile, Craig’s Spectre co-star Dave Bautista recently said he thinks the 007 actor is “happy” and “so much fun” since not playing Bond anymore.