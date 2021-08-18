Daniel Craig won’t leave his fortune to his children: “Inheritance is distasteful”

Daniel Craig has said that he won’t be passing his money on to his children, claiming that inheritance is “distasteful”.

The Bond actor, who has children with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and current wife Rachel Weisz, opened up in a new interview with Candis magazine.

The 007 star, who is worth an estimated $160 million (£116 million), said: “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?

Advertisement

“I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”

Craig added: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

His comments come as fans await the release of Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die, which is currently set for release on September 30 having been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.

However, No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently admitted that he discussed potential replacements for Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond film.

Fukunaga, who replaced Danny Boyle as director a few years ago, revealed in an interview that before he himself was brought on board, he spoke to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about Craig’s potential replacement when it looked like the actor wouldn’t return, while also pitching himself as director.

Advertisement

“Two years ago I took Barbara to my favourite Japanese restaurant in New York,” he told Total Film. “I tried to wine and dine her.

“At that point Daniel said he wasn’t doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds – that was exciting. I just told her what I loved about Bond and what it meant to me growing up. And just that I’d be honoured if they’d consider me for the next one.”