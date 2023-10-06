Daniel Day-Lewis makes rare public appearance at wife’s premiere

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis has made a rare public appearance this week at the premiere of his wife’s new film.

The actor, who retired after his last film, Phantom Thread, was in attendance at the premiere with his wife Rebecca Miller, for the unveiling of her new film, She Came To Me. The couple were also joined by their son, Ronan.

The new film is a romantic comedy and stars Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, and Marisa Tomei.

Advertisement

It’s been four years since Day-Lewis has made a formal public appearance.

Reflecting on his decision to retire in 2017, Day-Lewis said: “All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting…it was something I had to do.”

Day-Lewis is the only actor to have won three Oscars for acting, taking home awards for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln.

In other Day-Lewis news, the filmmakers behind The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent have revealed that the actor was once in line to play Nicolas Cage in the film.

The movie sees Cage play a fictionalised version of himself alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish, who portray different characters to their actual selves.

Advertisement

Writers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten have opened up about early struggles getting the film made, with Cage initially hesitant to take on the role of playing himself.

“There were times when I think I, more than Tom, was trying to talk myself into other ideas,” Etten said. “The only actually good idea — I don’t know whose it was — was to have either Christian Bale or Daniel Day-Lewis playing Nick Cage.”