Daniel Kaluuya in talks to star in Jordan Peele’s secret new film

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to reunite with director Jordan Peele on his new film.

The actor, who played Chris in Peele’s 2017 debut feature, is currently in negotiations to join the project, which has set a July 22, 2022, release date.

Details regarding the film are being kept secret, but Hustlers star Keke Palmer has signed on to star, Deadline confirmed. Peele has written the script, and will be directing and producing.

Jordan Peele last directed the psychological horror film Us, which starred Lupita Nyong’o. He’s also set to produce a remake of Wes Craven’s 1991 horror The People Under the Stairs.

Daniel Kaluuya will next be starring in Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah as the late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. Jesse Plemons, who also stars, has equally been offered a role in Peele’s new film.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Judas And The Black Messiah feels like it needs to be seen.

“Far from just a mini-biopic about a shameful chapter of American history, and way more than a simple character study from two of the best actors around, this is angry, important, relevant filmmaking about a message that matters.”

Jordan Peele’s new project, still untitled, is planning to be released in cinemas on July 22, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates as they come in.