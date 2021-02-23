Daniel Kaluuya says he wasn’t invited to ‘Get Out’ premiere

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya has revealed he was not invited to the film’s premiere, despite playing the main character.

The actor, who starred as Chris in Jordan Peele’s 2017 psychological horror film, told Graham Norton he had not been invited to the premiere at the Sundance film festival.

“They didn’t invite me bro. They didn’t invite me,” Kaluuya said when Norton addressed the rumours of him not attending the premiere.

“On Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black Panther],” the actor explained.

“I was chilling and I was like, okay, my schedule is open, and then I just didn’t get the invite man. I wasn’t invited. So I was just in my bed, someone texted me and was like, ‘It went really well!”

He added jokingly: “That’s the industry, Graham, this is the game.”