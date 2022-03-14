Daniel Kaluuya has paid tribute to Jamal Edwards while presenting at the BAFTAs following the SB.TV founder’s death last month.

The entrepreneur passed away on February 20 aged 31, with mother Brenda confirming he had died following a “sudden illness”. Tributes subsequently poured in from the world of culture and beyond.

During last night’s (March 13) BAFTA ceremony, Oscar-winner Kaluuya walked on stage to present the Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy.

He then told the gathered audience: “Eternal life to Jamal Edwards,” leading to cheers from the crowd.

SB.TV was known for helping to launch the careers of a number of successful artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave.

Sheeran recently shared his own tribute to Edwards a few days after his passing, posting a photo of himself with the late founder.

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” he said. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

Following his passing, at least 1000 people were said to have attended a candlelit vigil for Edwards around a mural to him in Acton, where he grew up. Edwards was also a fan of Chelsea, and the team’s supporters also held a minute’s applause for him during a recent Champions League game.