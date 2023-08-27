Daniel Kaluuya saved Spider-Punk from being cut out of ‘Across The Spider-Verse’

Fan-favourite superhero Spider-Punk was almost cut out of this year’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse before being saved by actor Daniel Kaluuya.

According to the film’s writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Spider-Punk (also known as Hobart “Hobie” Brown) was nearly cut out of the film because there were too many characters in the film.

Miller said to Entertainment Weekly: “Some people were like, ‘Is there a way to simplify this? There’s so many characters. Do we really need Spider-Punk?'”

Lord explained further: “He was in and out of the picture for a little while because we weren’t sure which elements we were going to stick in this part and which were going to migrate to the next movie.”

“When we met Daniel Kaluuya, we realized that he had to be Hobie Brown, no matter the cost. And Hobie had to be in the movie because that personality needed to be part of the story,” Lord continued. Miller added: “Once we got to know Daniel, we rewrote the part so it became more necessary.”

However, it turns out Kaluuya has had a larger impact on Spider-Punk’s inclusion in the film than the producers revealed. According to director Kemp Powers, artists and animators on the film were given unrelated interviews featuring Daniel Kaluuya to model Hobie after.