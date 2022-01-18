Daniel Radcliffe to play Weird Al Yankovic in Roku biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has been cast as Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic film.

The Harry Potter actor is set to play the musician and actor in WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story on Roku. Production will begin in February.

WEIRD promises to follow Yankovic’s life “from his rise to fame in the music industry to his celebrity love affairs”, according to a press release.

Advertisement

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic in a statement.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, added: “There clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al.

“This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe said last year he believes he’s been able to do more “really fucking weird” films thanks to Harry Potter.

“I’ve actually found it’s an incredibly liberating thing, to do the biggest thing you’re ever gonna do really fucking early,” Radcliffe said in a conversation with Lord Of The Rings‘ Elijah Wood.

“The financial success thing, that’s done. So just do things that make you happy. And I definitely get a sense of that from your career, Elijah.”