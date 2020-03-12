News Film News

Danny Boyle had “crazy, madcap ideas” for Bond film ‘No Time to Die’

"I'm revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny"

Charlotte Krol
Director Danny Boyle
Director Danny Boyle attends the after party for the TriStar and Cinema Society screening of "T2 Trainspotting" at Mr. Purple at the Hotel Indigo LES on March 14, 2017 in New York City.

A crew member has revealed that No Time To Die‘s original director, Danny Boyle, had “some extraordinary ideas” for the 25th James Bond outing.

Boyle left the project in 2018 citing creative differences, with production designer Mark Tildesley telling Total Film that the Trainspotting director’s vision just didn’t fit with the producers’ one.

“Unfortunately Danny’s crazy, madcap ideas didn’t quite tie up with what [producers] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson] had planned,” said Tildesley.

“It was definitely a good thing to do. Maybe another time though. I’m revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny.”

James Bond No Time To Die
Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’. CREDIT: Nicola Dove

He added that the script that Boyle and John Hodge were working on featured “some extraordinary ideas, they just needed a little pulling together”.

Neal Purvis, who became the eventual co-writer, added in the interview: “Effectively, we went back to what we’d done. And then we changed things with [director] Cary [Fukunaga] over several months in the attic at Eon.”

Director Danny Boyle attends a photocall for the Scottish Premiere of 'Yesterday' during the 73rd Edinburgh International Film Festival
Danny Boyle

Boyle addressed his departure from No Time to Die in an interview with The Guardian last year: “We were working very, very well, but [the producers] didn’t want to go down that route with us.

“So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do.”

He added of the screenplay: “What John and I were doing, I thought, was really good. It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good.

“You have to believe in your process and part of that is the partnership I have with a writer…those fundamental partnerships are vital.”

No Time to Die was due out next month but it has since been delayed to November due to the impact of Coronavirus on its international roll-out.

