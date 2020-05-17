GAMING  

Danny Boyle set to direct Michael B. Jordan in biblical new film ‘Methuselah’

The film, in the works for a number of years, was initially set to star Tom Cruise

By Will Richards
Director Danny Boyle
Director Danny Boyle attends the after party for the TriStar and Cinema Society screening of "T2 Trainspotting" at Mr. Purple at the Hotel Indigo LES on March 14, 2017 in New York City.

Danny Boyle is set to direct new Warner Bros film Methuselah, following the biblical character of the same name.

The film is set to star Michael B. Jordan, and will see Boyle linking up with Simon Beaufoy, who is on scripting duties, with the pair having worked together previously on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

The film, based on the biblical story of Methuselah, who lived to be 969 has been in the works for a number of years, and was originally set to star Tom Cruise.

Variety now report that Jordan will instead star in the film, and that the script is changing and Beaufoy is taking a new approach to adapting the story.

Methuselah will be Boyle’s first project since he stepped down as director for upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Earlier this year, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli elaborated a bit on the reason for the director’s departure, saying they parted in a “respectful” way.

The film’s production designer Mark Tildesley revealed in a recent interview that Boyle had “crazy, madcap” ideas for Daniel Craig’s last Bond outing that didn’t fit in with what Broccoli and her co-producer Michael G Wilson wanted from the film.

“It was definitely a good thing to do,” he said. “Maybe another time though. I’m revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny.”

