This is who Danny Boyle thinks should be the next James Bond

Do you agree?

Danny Boyle has revealed who he thinks should portray the next James Bond.

The Trainspotting director, who last year abandoned the helm of the next 007 movie, remarked that he was watching High Life in the cinema when it struck him that Robert Pattinson would be great for the DC role.

“It was so bizarre,” he told The Guardian, “because I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond.’”

“Isn’t Pattinson a bit too young for the role?” the interviewer asked him. “No, no,’ Boyle said, “he must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Boyle is currently promoting Yesterday, his new film about a world that has wiped The Beatles’ music from memory, except from the mind of a busker called Jack (Himesh Patel) who tasks himself with educating the masses.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Elsewhere in the interview Boyle likened the film to Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody. “It’s an interesting trend. In a time of complete uncertainty – politically, economically – people latch on to the things they can depend on,” he said.

He added that if The Beatles had indeed been removed from our collective conscience, “the ripple effect would be enormous.”

“We’d probably be living in this massive dystopian universe. It would take a novel to track just how much everything changed,” he said.