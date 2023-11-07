Danny DeVito hints at on-screen reunion with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito has shared that he wants to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger again in a reprise of their 1980s and ’90s success as a movie double act.

In a recent interview with GQ discussing his starring role in a Broadway performance, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star hinted at possible plans to work opposite Schwarzenegger soon.

When asked if there’s anything the 78-year-old actor would like to revisit in his career, he answered: “Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2 because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor.”

At 76, the Terminator actor put his acting career on pause to pursue politics when he became Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

The two actors, starred together in multiple box office successes including the 1998 comedy, Twins, directed by the late Ivan Reitman. The movie follows genetically engineered twins who were separated at birth, and DeVito’s comment refers to a sequel which has been in development for several years.

Earlier, in 1994, DeVito and Schwarzenegger starred in Junior alongside Emma Thompson, and before that in Schwarzenegger’s 1993 movie, The Last Action Hero.

DeVito hinted at a possible future collaboration saying: “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.” However it’s supposedly unrelated to Twins, as DeVito added: “It’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We compliment each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

Back in May, Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter that the two were collaborating on something. “I’m developing another movie with Danny,” he said. “He’s so much fun to work with and so talented.”

In other news, DeVito has revealed there are plans for a Matilda reunion, which would also involve the original lead actor, Mara Wilson.