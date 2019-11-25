Pair decided to crash wedding during 'Jumanji' press tour.

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Danny DeVito have crashed a wedding to sing karaoke in a new viral video.

In a new Instagram clip, the pair are filmed relaxing in Mexico after a long week on the movie’s press tour, deciding spontaneously to crash a wedding that was happening nearby.

They proceed to sneak into the event, much to the delight to the assembled, and sing Nat King Cole’s ‘Unforgettable’ in front of the crowd.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with DeVito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” Johnson explained in his Instagram comments. “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit.

“Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong,” he added.

Johnson enjoys a close relationship with his co-stars, and recently gave an update on Kevin Hart following his recent car crash, while also taking the opportunity to poke fun at the comedian.

Posting a clip of himself at the gym producing an action figure of himself and his character Maui from Disney’s Moana, Johnson said: “Well I packed this today myself, this didn’t come from my babies. Because I’m going to see my best friend Kevin Hart, and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with.

“He likes my Rock doll because we kind of play ‘Hey, my doll vs. your doll!’ He’s recovering from his injuries – he’s doing great and he can’t wait to come back, but…. I always gotta take care of my son.”

Jumanji: The Next Level, which will also see the return of Karen Gillan and Jack Black, was recently given a final trailer ahead of its December 11 release.