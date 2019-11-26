Danny DeVito responds to Colin Farrell being cast as The Penguin in ‘The Batman’

The R-Patz-starring movie comes out in 2021

Danny DeVito, the original portrayor of The Penguin from Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, has responded to Colin Farrell being cast in the role for the upcoming The Batman.

The Robert Pattinson-starring film is set to hit cinemas in 2021.

Speaking to ComicBook, DeVito has responded to his Dumbo co-star being cast in the role he perfected nearly 30 years ago.

“Colin is a great actor. I’m excited to see what he’ll do in the part,” DeVito said. “It’s a really great, many-layered character so I’m very, very excited to see that because I was a big fan of the comic books and I loved working with Tim.

“Tim Burton and I had a hell of a shorthand with that one and I love doing Oswald so I’m very much looking forward to my friend Colin and see what he has to do.”

Farrell joins star Pattinson in the cast for The Batman, and the latest name to join the list is Paul Dano, who will play The Riddler.

Farrell looks set to be joined in the film’s trio of villains by (Andy Serkis, who is in talks to take on the role of Alfred Pennyworth) and Matthew McConaughey (who is reportedly interested in playing Two-Face/Harvey Dent).

The Batman comes to cinemas on June 25, 2021.