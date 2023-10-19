Danny DeVito rumoured to be reprising ‘Hercules’ role for live-action remake

Danny DeVito is reportedly in line to reprise his role as Phil in Disney‘s upcoming live-action remake of Hercules.

Guy Ritchie, who directed Disney’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin, will be helming the new Hercules adaptation, while Avengers: Endgame‘s the Russo brothers are on board to produce.

No casting details have yet been revealed, but numerous rumours have been circulating the internet for a number of years now.

Most recently, it was reported by DisInsider that the expectation is for DeVito to reprise the role of Phil, the half-man, half-goat trainer of Hercules.

The outlet said: “Let me dive in by giving you all a little ‘rumour of the week’, while nothing is confirmed at this time, the expectation is the studio will bring back DeVito as Phil.”

Disney has adapted a number of its classcis into live-action movies in recent years, but the studio has typically opted to bring in new talent for the reboots. There was one notable exception with James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in both the animated version of The Lion King and the 2019 live-action remake.

DeVito could now become the second exception to the rule, with the actor himself already expressing a keen interest in reprising his role.

When asked if he'd return to the franchise during the WIRED Autocomplete Interview last year, he joked: "I am the live-action Hercules. If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their ass." As for other casting rumours, it's long been speculated that Ariana Grande will play the role of Megara, the love interest of Hercules.

Fans had previously petitioned for the singer to play the character, notably after she performed a rendition of ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ during a Disney Family Singalong livestream.

At present, Grande is busy filming both parts of the film adaptation of the musical Wicked — the first of which is scheduled for release on November 27, 2024.