Trending:

News Film News

Petition to make Danny DeVito play Wolverine reaches over 50,000 signatures

Marvel, take note

Ella Kemp
Danny DeVito / Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

It’s the end of the current phase of the Avengers, and since Disney merged with Fox, the fate of many superheroes seems uncertain – including Wolverine. Could Danny DeVito help?

The gruff anti-hero, most famously played by Hugh Jackman in the original X-Men films as well as the 2017 standalone title Logan, will likely need to be recast. Disney, who own the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also own Fox – who previously had the rights to the X-Men characters.

Fans have taken this matter into their own hands: several months ago, a Change.org petition put Danny DeVito’s name forward to take over the role. What started as a small initiative has now reached over 50,000 signatures, and counting.

Advertisement

Making a case for the new casting choice, the creators of the petition write, “Danny DeVito’s height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine. With Danny being 4’10” and Wolverine 5’3″.”

Continuing this logic, now that the 6’1″ Hugh Jackman is out of the picture, the second point reads, “We all saw Danny’s portrayal of the Trashman. So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty!”

DeVito has seldom left the public eye over the past few years, always putting in surprising performances and leaving few genres untouched.

Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage). Credit: Getty

From Pulp Fiction to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito has kept busy and constantly tries new genres. Earlier this year, the actor played a ringmaster in Tim Burton’s Dumbo remake, and voiced the title character in Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax in 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

NME’s Greatest Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Blogs

‘His Dark Materials’ episode 5 review: our first proper look at Will Parry

Alex Flood -
One of the books' main plot lines kicks into gear early
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.