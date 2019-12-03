It’s the end of the current phase of the Avengers, and since Disney merged with Fox, the fate of many superheroes seems uncertain – including Wolverine. Could Danny DeVito help?

The gruff anti-hero, most famously played by Hugh Jackman in the original X-Men films as well as the 2017 standalone title Logan, will likely need to be recast. Disney, who own the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also own Fox – who previously had the rights to the X-Men characters.

Fans have taken this matter into their own hands: several months ago, a Change.org petition put Danny DeVito’s name forward to take over the role. What started as a small initiative has now reached over 50,000 signatures, and counting.

Making a case for the new casting choice, the creators of the petition write, “Danny DeVito’s height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine. With Danny being 4’10” and Wolverine 5’3″.”

Continuing this logic, now that the 6’1″ Hugh Jackman is out of the picture, the second point reads, “We all saw Danny’s portrayal of the Trashman. So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty!”

DeVito has seldom left the public eye over the past few years, always putting in surprising performances and leaving few genres untouched.

From Pulp Fiction to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito has kept busy and constantly tries new genres. Earlier this year, the actor played a ringmaster in Tim Burton’s Dumbo remake, and voiced the title character in Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax in 2012.