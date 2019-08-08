Danny Trejo helps a trapped baby out of upturned car in Los Angeles

""The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat"
Danny Trejo has come to the rescue of a baby trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles, it has been revealed.
Trejo is one of Hollywood’s most infamous villains, but performed real life heroics this week.
The actor intervened when seeing two cars crash, causing one of them to overturn. Inside the overturned car was a baby strapped into a car seat.
“The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat,” Trejo is said to have told a photographer at the scene.
Three people at the scene were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening, the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC.
Reflecting on the scene, Trejo said: “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything.”
The 75-year-old actor is best known for starring in Spy Kids and Machete.
Explaining the situations further to ABC7, he said: “There was a baby inside and a grandma.”
Then, with the help of a bystander, he unbuckled the child’s seatbelt, and, he says, “pulled the (trapped) baby out the other side.”