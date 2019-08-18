‘Dark Phoenix’ becomes lowest-grossing ‘X-Men’ movie ever

Where did it all go wrong?

X-Men: Dark Phoenix has become the lowest-grossing X-Men movie ever, it has been revealed.

Released back in March, the James McAvoy-starring film was slammed by early reviewers – resulting in a less than impressive 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Marvel epic subsequently received the lowest-ever box office opening in X-Men history, and faced an estimated loss of around $100 million (£79m) as a result.

Having now completed its cinematic outing, Dark Phoenix is now the lowest-grossing instalment of all the 12 X-Men titles. Film website Box Office Mojo states that the project bagged $254.4 million (£209.4m) across the globe.

This final figure places the 2019 movie behind the original X-Men, which came out in 2000 and went on to earn a global total of $296.3 million (£243.8m). The highest-grossing film is Deadpool ($783.1 million/ £644.5m), with Deadpool 2 ( $778.9 million/ £641m) coming in at a close second place (via Cinema Blend).

Earlier this summer, director Simon Kinberg said: “[Dark Phoenix] clearly is a movie that didn’t connect with audiences that didn’t see it.

“It didn’t connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that’s on me.”

Following the film’s release, Evans Peters discussed his sadness over his character Quicksilver’s relationship with Magneto remaining unresolved – adding that he hopes the storyline with his on-screen father is explored and resolved in future outings.

NME said in a two-star review that Dark Phoenix is “a deeply disappointing end to the X-Men franchise”, while another critic slammed it as “excruciating, exhausting and with little reason to exist”.