A Darth Vader figurine has appeared overnight on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol.

The structure seems to have been placed there following the death of actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader across the Star Wars films and passed away on Sunday (November 29).

Prowse was born in Bristol, with tributes since pouring in on social media remembering the actor.

Take a look at the newly erected figure here:

Love that a statue of Darth Vader has appeared overnight on the Colston plinth in Bristol.A fitting tribute to Dave Prowse,but should it stay there? pic.twitter.com/Y37ZRyMiim — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) December 2, 2020

Mark Hamill payed tribute to Prowse on Twitter, saying the actor “was much more than Darth Vader”.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed,” he wrote. “He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.

“Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington first announced the actor’s death on Twitter, writing: “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives,” Bowington added. “May the force be with him, always!”

The Darth Vader actor had contracted Covid-19, and was previously living with Alzheimer’s, Prowse’s daughter Rachel confirmed.

Paying tribute to her father, she said: “He might have looked quite scary but as a person he was a sweet, kind and generous man. He really was a gentle giant. And to us he was our dad.”