Dave Bautista has become the first Marvel star to weigh in on Scarlett Johansson’s legal action against Disney.

Johansson launched the legal battle following the company’s decision to release Black Widow on its streaming service at the same time it landed in cinemas.

The lawsuit claims that the move has heavily impacted ticket sales of the Avengers spin-off. Attorneys representing Johansson allege that the decision to simultaneously release the film on Disney+ represented a breach of contract.

Disney has since responded to Johansson’s lawsuit by accusing her of having a “callous disregard for the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Now, Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista has publicly responded to Johansson’s actions.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (July 31), Bautista, who appeared in Avengers: Endgame with Johansson, wrote: “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!”

The post was met with divided comments from Marvel fans. Some interpreted the post as the actor using Johansson’s situation as leverage for a solo project.

Meanwhile, others voiced their support for a standalone Drax film in the MCU.

In May, Bautista said that he though that Marvel “dropped the ball” on his character Drax’s backstory.

“That role changed the trajectory of my life,” he told Collider. “It’s always going to be special to me. Now I’m four films in… I really wish that they would have invested more in Drax, personally.”

He added: “Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well.”

Bautista is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, but recently said he would not be playing his character after the threequel.

He has also joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s forthcoming Knives Out sequel.