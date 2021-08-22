Dave Bautista wants to do a buddy cop movie with Jason Momoa

Dave Bautista has expressed that he would like to do a buddy cop movie with See co-star Jason Momoa.

The Army Of The Dead actor, who is teaming back up with the Aquaman star for the second series of their Apple TV+ drama, has revealed he wants to work with Momoa on a Lethal Weapon style movie.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (August 19), Bautista wrote: “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Bautista spoke out about how Marvel missed an opportunity to tap into a greater story for his Guardians Of The Galaxy character.

The wrestler-turned-actor, who plays Drax in the Guardian films plus Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, voiced his opinion on Twitter in response to a fan’s comment on his departure from the MCU.

“Waiting to see where Drax is mentally now that Thanos is finally dead,” tweeted the fan. “With Dave Bautista saying he won’t return after the next movie, I’m hoping more and more to see a happy, peaceful ending to The Destroyer rather than dying in battle.”

Bautista quote tweeted the fan in his response, which took aim at the studio.

“That whole Drax, Thanos history seemed to get swept under the rug,” he wrote. “Always wondered why but every reason I could come up with just makes me shake my fucking head. It is what it is.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an executive producer on Marvel’s What If…? has responded to Bautista’s claims that he wasn’t asked to be involved in the animated Disney+ series.