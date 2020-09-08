David Arquette has opened up about his friendship with late actor Luke Perry.

The Scream actor, having just released his new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette about his experience in the world of professional wrestling, told NME why the film is dedicated to the Riverdale actor who passed away last year.

The film sees Arquette spending time with Jack, Perry’s son, in the ring. “It was really super important,” Arquette said. “Wrestling bringing me together with Luke before the end of his life was just a timing thing – and that’s what’s most meaningful to me in the experience.”

Speaking about the actor’s death, Arquette detailed how close the pair were. “It was such a huge thing for our whole family, because we consider them part of the family,” he explained. “Just seeing how his family dealt with it was really incredible. Jack and Sophie, his kids, dealt with it with such dignity so of course we wanted to dedicate the film to him.”

Arquette also recalled how far back his friendship with Perry goes, explaining how the actor lived with his mother decades ago. “He lived in our house when he got cast in 90210, renting a room from my mother,” Arquette revealed.

“He would always do really sweet things in the house for her, even after he became a big star he’d still come over and help her with certain things.”

David Arquette’s new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette premiered at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival on August 21 – stay tuned for news on a UK release.