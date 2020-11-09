David Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’ is coming to the UK before the end of 2020

Film distributors for the forthcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust have confirmed it will be released in the UK before the end of the year.

The origin movie, which stars actor and musician Johnny Flynn, follows Bowie travelling across the USA in 1971, shortly before he saw widespread acclaim by reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust.

British distributor Vertigo Releasing have secured the rights to the film in the UK, which is set for release in the US on November 25 before coming to this country before the end of the year, reports SFGATE.

The first screening recently took place at a socially-distanced opening night gala in London, with the film’s director Gabriel Range in attendance.

And last month the first official trailer for the movie was shared, which many fans reacted negatively to.

“Nope. Just no,” wrote one. “You can’t have an accent that bad, a film that looks like an American soap opera and you certainly can’t have a Bowie film without his music. Probs shouldn’t have bothered guys. ”

Others commented on the choice to have Flynn play the role, as the trailer saw the actor don Bowie’s emblematic red hair for the first time. “they literally went ‘who is the actor who looks the least like david bowie?’ and cast him for the role,” one user wrote.

Bowie’s family have also previously distanced themselves entirely from the upcoming project. His son and Moon director Duncan Jones confirmed that Stardust is unauthorised and won’t feature any of his father’s music in it.

Despite the heavy criticism, NME gave Stardust four stars, praising the film for “delving deep into the genesis of an icon” despite the lack of Bowie’s music.