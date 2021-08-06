David Bowie’s ‘Labyrinth’ returns to US cinemas for 35th anniversary

Labyrinth, a milestone film in David Bowie‘s acting career, will return to the big screen in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

The film, which was directed by Jim Henson and co-stars Jennifer Connelly in her breakout role, will embark on a limited theatrical run in the US on September 12, 13 and 15. The screenings come via Fanthom Events.

Bowie stars as Jareth the Goblin King in the film, which follows 16-year-old Sarah (Connelly) and her journey to rescue her baby brother Toby from an elaborate maze controlled by Jareth.

Advertisement

Although the film did not perform well at the box office upon release, the film holds a cult legacy to this day, in-part due to Bowie’s performance.

In a behind-the-scenes book marking the 30th anniversary of the film, it was revealed that Henson had Freddie Mercury and Rod Stewart in his sights for the role of Jareth before Bowie took the part.

Jareth became one of Bowie’s most memorable acting roles, with the singer also having appeared in The Man Who Fell To Earth and The Hunger, as well as cameos in The Last Temptation Of Christ and Zoolander. His final acting role was in stock market drama August in 2008 opposite Josh Hartnett and Naomie Harris.

Last month, Bowie‘s team paid tribute to jazz guitarist and three-time Bowie bandmate John Hutchinson, after he passed in hospital over the weekend following a long period of illness.

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by the official David Bowie Twitter account, who described him as “a semi-retired and little-known jazz guitarist and a veteran of three important David Bowie bands for seven years between 1966 and 1973”.

Perhaps Hutchinson’s most notable contribution to Bowie’s legacy is his involvement in the creation of the song ‘Space Oddity’, playing guitar on multiple early versions. In February of 1969, Bowie and Hutchinson recorded the earliest version of ‘Space Oddity’, with Hutchinson playing guitar and Bowie playing the Stylophone.