This year’s BFI London Film Festival programme has just been released – scroll down for full details.

The 64th edition will be undergoing major changes this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with a programme of 58 films from around the world — 50 of which will be premiering online.

Steve McQueen’s Mangrove will be opening the festival, and the new film from God’s Own Country director Francis Lee Ammonite will be the closing night gala.

Advertisement

Further films that are set to premiere include Spike Lee’s filmed take on David Byrne‘s smash-hit Broadway show American Utopia, as well as Miranda July’s new film Kajillionaire and Josephine Decker’s Shirley Jackson biopic Shirley.

A selection of titles will be premiering in cinemas exclusively – including Mangrove, Ammonite, the new Pixar title Soul and Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland — while several others will offer viewers both virtual and in-cinema options.

Other films to look out for include Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen, Mogul Mowgli starring Riz Ahmed, and Supernova by Harry Macqueen, starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth.

BFI London Film Festival Director Tricia Tuttle said of this year’s edition in a press release: “This has been such a period of uncertainty and change across the industry and when we embarked on a radical new plans for our 2020 edition, we stepped into unknown territory.

“But we’ve been so encouraged by the adventurousness of filmmakers and rights holders, the unwavering support of our collaborators and the spirit of unity and experimentation.”

Advertisement

She added: “We all want to be back in cinemas, seeing films on the big screen, together, immersed. But we also want to keep seeing new cinematic storytelling from all parts of the world, hearing different voices and perspectives; this version of LFF delivers on both of those aims.”

The 2020 BFI London Film Festival will run between October 7-18. Check out the full programme here.