David Duchovny signs up for ‘The Craft’ remake

The reboot of the 1996 cult classic is gathering pace

David Duchovny is the latest name to sign up for the new remake of 1996 cult classic The Craft.

Blumhouse are producing the remake, which has no firm release date yet.

It was first revealed in 2015 that a reboot of the film was in the works, and last month the actors set to portray the witches were revealed, with Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Cailee Spaeny set to play the main roles.

Deadline now report that X-Files actor David Duchovny is also on board for the remake.

The original version of The Craft starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor and Rachel True.

A description of the new project says: “When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.”

NME hailed The Craft as one of 10 teen movies from the 90s that are still amazing today back in 2015.

David Duchovny has reportedly been involved in new material by singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, with the singer posting studio footage with the actor.