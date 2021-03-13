David Fincher teases new projects, including ‘Chinatown’ prequel

David Fincher has teased a host of new projects, including a “sort of” prequel to Chinatown.

The lauded director made his return last year with Mank after a six year absence from Hollywood.

In a new interview on The Director’s Cut – A DGA Podcast, Fincher gave a window into what he’s currently working on, including a show about “film appreciation”.

He said: “I am playing with adapting a French graphic novel about an assassin. I am playing with… Robert Towne and I are trying to break a limited series, sort of a prequel to Chinatown. Jake Gittes’ time in Chinatown with Lou Escobar.

“And I’m working on a show about film appreciation and about movies that I love, with guests I love, about movies that they love.”

Also on the table for Fincher is a miniseries about cancel culture, which he announced late last year.

“It’s about how modern society measures an apology,” the director said in an interview. “If you give a truly heartfelt apology and no one believes it, did you even apologise at all? It’s a troubling idea but we live in troubling times.”

Since his last big screen appearance with 2017’s Gone Girl, Fincher also helmed the Netflix limited series Mindhunter, which has now been put on hold indefinitely, with the director saying a third season is “unlikely”.

Giving new film Mank a five-star review, NME wrote: “Fincher’s latest is a sophisticated drama that’s worth taking the time to get your head around. It’s about power and regret, alcoholism and wasted talent, movies and love. It’s also one of the best films of 2020.”