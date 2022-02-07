David Lynch cast by Steven Spielberg in secret role

David Lynch has been cast in an undisclosed role in Steven Spielberg‘s new film The Fabelmans.

The semi-autobiographical film was first announced last year, and is loosely based on the E.T. director’s childhood. Spielberg has written the script alongside Tony Kushner.

According to Variety, Lynch’s role is being kept closely guarded, no doubt raising speculation over who exactly he is playing.

The Fabelmans will be the first time that Spielberg and Lynch have crossed paths, despite both filmmakers emerging in Hollywood around the same time in the 1970s.

As well as his directing, Lynch is known for appearing in front of the camera too, and has acted in a number of his own projects including TV series Twin Peaks and short film What Did Jack Do?. His last directed feature film was 2006’s Inland Empire, and in 2017 he brought back Twin Peaks for a third series after nearly three decades off air.

Spielberg’s new film is also set to star Michelle Williams and Paul Dano – who will reportedly play characters inspired by the director’s parents – while Seth Rogen is expected to play an uncle figure. Gabriel LaBelle will play the Spielberg-inspired figure, young budding filmmaker Sammy, while Julia Butters plays his sister, Anne.

The director recently released his remake of West Side Story, which garnered huge acclaim and recently won three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. However, it flopped at the box office, making just over $63million (£46million) off a $100million (£74million) budget.

Meanwhile, Lynch has reportedly been working on a project called Wisteria over the past few years, with Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan previously hinting that he was involved. The project has also gone under the name Unrecorded Night, though concrete details remain under wraps.