David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive’ to get 20th anniversary restoration

David Lynch’s cult classic Mulholland Drive is set to receive a 20th anniversary restoration.

The 2001 surrealist thriller will be released as a 4K UHD limited collector’s edition this November, courtesy of Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection.

Mulholland Drive starred Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in the main roles, alongside Justin Theroux and Melissa George as well.

Studiocanal will re-release the film in Europe, while fans in the US will be able to purchase the new package courtesy of Criterion.

Meanwhile earlier this year, Theroux said that even Lynch didn’t always understand the complicated plot developments of his own film.

“He’s a total outlier because he doesn’t answer your questions,” Theroux said of Lynch in an interview with IndieWire.

“[On] the first couple days of Mulholland Drive, I was course peppering him with a million questions like, ‘Well, why am I there? Who’s the cowboy? What’s going on? What reality are we in?’”

In Mulholland Drive Theroux played a director named Adam Kesher, who discovers that his wife is cheating on him.

Describing his experience on set, the actor said of Lynch: “I started asking him questions… When I finished a question, [he’d say], ‘You know, I don’t know, buddy. But let’s find out.’ He wasn’t being cute or cheeky or evasive; he genuinely didn’t know.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s like you’re on an escalator into a cloud with him, you never know where the escalator lets off.”

The specific release date for the Mulholland Drive anniversary edition is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for more details.