David Lynch has praised Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In the latest issue of Cahiers du Cinema, Lynch praised how good a “revenge movie” the film is.

He said: “Tarantino’s [Once Upon A Time in Hollywood] shows how real life events could have turned out very differently. It’s a hell of a good revenge movie, done in feel good fashion”.

Advertisement

In a five star review of the film, NME said: “It would be wrong to declare OUAT…IH to be quite so perfectly formed as Pulp Fiction, but there is no doubt that this is his most well-rounded and satisfying work since. The adrenaline rush of the final third resembles all that is special about Tarantino – audacious, brazen and impossibly thrilling.

“In fact, it is the sort of conclusion designed to energise even the most fatigued, jaded and weary of watchers and leave them in a giddy heap. If this truly is his penultimate film before his mooted retirement then the signs are that he intends to go out with a thunderous bang.”

Last year, Kyle MacLachlan has said he doesn’t “pretend to understand much” of his collaborations with David Lynch.

The actor, who is best known for working with Lynch on projects like Twin Peaks, 1984’s Dune and Blue Velvet, discussed his working relationship with the director in an interview with AV Club.

Asked about the themes of Blue Velvet and if the film inspired the actor’s creative path moving forward, MacLachlan said: “I don’t think that I was that conscious of it, to be honest. I was fresh out of school and just learning my chops, and suddenly I’m working with one of the great filmmakers, surreal filmmakers in the world.

Advertisement

“And I don’t pretend to understand much of what David does, but I do recognise that I’m his conduit through these worlds, and that’s a challenge – and also, I feel pretty good about that. There’s a confidence that I understand what’s necessary for me to do with David.”

Asked if he believes there’s a defined meaning in Lynch’s choices, MacLachlan replied: “Oh, I think he knows exactly what he’s doing and what he wants to create, but I don’t think I always understand why. I think there are things in his films that are there just to put you in a frame of mind, and he’s sort of saying ‘stop thinking and just exist in this time now.’

“So I just pretty much give over control honestly to him. I know he’s got the road map, and I’m following it in my way, and then he’s supplementing when I have a question or he needs to direct.”

The actor last collaborated with Lynch on the revival of Twin Peaks, titled Twin Peaks: The Return, which aired on Showtime in 2017.