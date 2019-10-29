Damn fine decision.

David Lynch has received an honorary Academy Award at this year’s Governors Awards ceremony, and you can watch his brilliantly brief acceptance speech below.

The filmmaker, who co-created Twin Peaks and has directed the likes of Blue Velvet and The Elephant Man, gave his speech in well under a minute.

Lynch was presented with the award by frequent collaborators Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini, and received a standing ovation as he accepted his prize.

“Thank you all very much,” he began. “To the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, thank you for this honour. And to all the people who helped me along the road.

“Congratulations to the other honourees tonight, and everyone have a great night.”

Lynch then addressed his Oscar statue and added: “You have a very interesting face. Good night.”

Last November, it was reported that Lynch was in the process of raising funds to adapt Alan Greenberg’s 1983 novel Love in Vain: The Life and Legends of Robert Johnson for the big screen.

An adapted screenplay of the book, which looks into both the wider story and the myths surrounding the legendary Mississippi Delta blues musician Robert Johnson, has apparently been left untouched for years.

Lynch also spoke last year about filmmaking and creativity in a new documentary. “Cinema is a language. It can say things – big, abstract things – and I love that about it,” he said in the short film.

He continued: “Some people are poets and have a beautiful way of saying things with words. But cinema is it’s own language and so you can express a feeling and a thought that can’t be conveyed any other way. It’s a magical medium.”