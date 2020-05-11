David Lynch revives his unorthodox weather report video series

David Lynch has revived his unorthodox weather report video series – watch the latest instalment below.

The legendary filmmaker used to post sporadic weather update clips to his website back in the mid-2000s. The reports were all under a minute in length and saw Lynch give very brief, but usually rhapsodic reviews of the weather in Los Angeles.

With many memorable reports over the years, one in particular featured the phrase “muted golden sunshine”, while another saw friend and colleague Laura Dern assist him.

Advertisement

Today (May 11), after a lengthy absence, the Dune and Twin Peaks director is back reporting the weather.

“Here in L.A., it’s kind of cloudy with some fog this morning, 64 degrees Fahrenheit,” Lynch tells the camera, occasionally looking out of his window.

“This should all burn off pretty soon, and we’ll have sunshine and 70 degrees. Have a great day,” he ends the report.

Watch Lynch’s weather report for May 11 below:

Judging by his surroundings, the new weather report appears to have been filmed in the same location as his previous videos.

Advertisement

Take a look at Lynch’s weather report from February 1, 2005, featuring Laura Dern, below:

Meanwhile, David Lynch has weighed-in on the upcoming Dune remake, revealing he has “no interest” in the movie.

The director infamously adapted the Frank Herbert novel into a 1984 movie, which became a critical and box office failure.

However, when asked about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming version starring Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, Lynch admitted it brought back the “heartache” of making his version.