David Lynch says life after coronavirus will be “kinder” and “more spiritual”

David Lynch has said that life after the coronavirus outbreak will be “much kinder” and “more spiritual” in a new interview.

The Twin Peaks director made the comments in the interview with Vice where he also gave an insight into his life during lockdown.

Telling the outlet that he was in quarantine at his LA home, he also revealed that he’s spending time meditating and working on projects away from television and film.

“My routine is pretty much the same now as it was before,” Lynch said. “First, I get up and I get a coffee. Me, I like to get going with the coffee right away. That’s just the way it is with me. You know how in a hospital they put an IV in your arm? I pretty much have a drip going all day long. After that, I meditate and then I go to work.”

He continued: “I’m in the wood shop right now, building two wall sconces—two little lamps. It involves lightbulbs, electricity, polyester resin plastic, and those kinds of things.”

Speaking about the ongoing pandemic and the future, Lynch said: “For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, “Enough already, we’ve got to stop everything.” This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.

“I think it’s going to be much more spiritual and much kinder and it’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way. It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world.

“Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.”

Lynch also added that transcendental meditation might help people cope during the lockdown. Lynch has previously spoken about how the technique has helped him in the past.

“If you meditate and transcend every day, the negativity lifts away,” Lynch said. He added: “Gold comes in and garbage goes out. Negativity, stress, anxieties, tensions, depression, sorrow, hate, need for revenge, bitter selfish anger; it all starts to recede.”

Earlier this week (April 6), Kyle MacLachlan, who played the much-loved Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, announced that he was hosting a virtual viewing party to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary next week.

David Lynch and Mark Frost’s acclaimed series was first broadcast on April 8 1990 and ran for two seasons. It was revived in 2017 for a highly praised third run.

“I’ve been seeing some of you rewatching Twin peaks & I was thinking we watch an episode together for the 30th anniversary next week!” MacClachlan tweeted, along with a video message.