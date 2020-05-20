David Lynch will be releasing a new short film on his YouTube channel later today (May 20), an animation called Fire (Pozar).

The film was written, directed and animated by Lynch, and has been in the works since 2015. Marek Zebrowski, who has previously worked with the filmmaker, composed music for it.

Fire saw a brief premiere around the time of its creation, but was never fully released online until now.

Discussing the project with USC Thornton School of Music, Lynch previously said: “The whole point of our experiment was that I would say nothing about my intentions and Marek would interpret the visuals in his own way.

“So I say it was a great successful experiment, and I loved the composition Marek wrote for the Penderecki String Quartet.”

Zebrowski also gave details on the aesthetic of the film in the same interview. “I thought it was a very melancholic film in a certain sense and also very poetic,” he said.

“Without trying to be too explicit, I tried to illustrate further what David was doing. For example, there is something that looks like a hailstorm and I used a lot of pizzicato, but I also used a soaring melodic line to add a lyrical element to it.”

Lynch and Zebrowski have recorded an album, Polish Night Music, together, and have also broadcast daily weather reports from Lynch’s home studio.

David Lynch said last month that life after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be “much kinder” and “more spiritual” in a recent interview.

“It’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way. It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world,” the filmmaker added.

Fire (Pozar) will be available to watch on David Lynch’s YouTube channel from 10am (PT) on May 20.