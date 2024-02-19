David Tennant’s BAFTAs monologue divides viewers

David Tennant’s opening monologue at the BAFTAs last night (February 18) was met with a mixed reaction.

The Good Omens star, who took over hosting duties at the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, filled his monologue with a host of jokes which got plenty of laughs from his acting audience. You can view it below.

A number of viewers also found his appearance amusing with one writing: “Not because I love David Tennant as an actor and a human being, but he genuinely crushed it.”

Another added: “David Tennant is already the best host the bafta’s have ever had and it’s only been 8 minutes.”

One viewer also wrote: “As if i didn’t love this man enough this opening BAFTA monologue was hilarious.”

But others were less impressed. “David Tennant that monologue was absolutely terrible,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Why on earth did David bloomin Tennant get the bafta gig?” while another added: “Get him off. Dave Tennant, embarrassing.”

Elsewhere, Michael J Fox brought viewers to tears at the ceremony after making a surprise appearance as he handed out the prize for Best Film to Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

The film also clocked up a further six awards, including Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins. Nolan used his acceptance speech for Best Director to acknowledge the people who have fought for nuclear disarmament.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.