‘Dead By Daylight’ film announced at Blumhouse

Behaviour Interactive‘s survival horror game Dead By Daylight is set to receive a live-action film adaptation.

Announced by an exclusive Variety report, it was announced on Thursday (March 2) that Behaviour Interactive would be teaming up with horror studio Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster to bring the film to the silver screen.

James Wan, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Behaviour Interactive’s executive vice president Stephen Mulrooney are set to produce the film. A director has yet to be attached to the film, while the film’s cast has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

An expected release date has also not been revealed.

Mulrooney said of the upcoming collaboration with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead By Daylight universe. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead By Daylight‘s killer entrance onto the big screen.”

Behaviour Interactive’s Remi Racine, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder will serve as the film’s executive producers.

Dead By Daylight is a 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror game that was released on PC in June 2016, before being released on PS4 and Xbox One in June 2017. The game has since received ports for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Last month, Blumhouse announced that it would be moving into the gaming space, confirming the launch of Blumhouse Games. While no titles have been announced so far, Jason Blum has revealed that the studio will develop its titles with a modest budget, spending no more $10million (£8.6million) on each project.