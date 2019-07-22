‘Deadpool 2’ director has “crazy ideas” for a third film

David Leitch says "hell yes" to the prospect of another film in the series

The director of Deadpool 2 has spoken of “crazy ideas” that he has for a potential third film in the series.

Speaking at this weekend’s Comic Con in San Diego while introducing the premiere of his new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the director said he doesn’t know the future of the Deadpool franchise, but that he is open to the idea of it returning.

“In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it,” he said of the future of Deadpool, as Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake-up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be.”

“I have a lot of ideas but I’m keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I’m grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas.”

The news comes after the series’ creator Rob Liefeld said this week that Deadpool 3 will “totally happen”.

Earlier in the year, he also seemed to confirm a third film in the series, tweeting: “Nothing like deadlines to clear your head… let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion.”