‘Deadpool 2’ producers fined over $200,000 for accident on set that killed stuntwoman

The producers of Deadpool 2 have been fined nearly $300,000 (£243,000) relating to an on-set incident in which a stuntwoman was killed.

Joi Harris died after being involved in a motorcycle crash on set for the film in Vancouver in August of 2017.

The production company issued with the fine is TCF Vancouver Productions LTD, who were charged by WorkSafeBC (The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia).

Harris was killed after she was ejected from her motorcycle during a stunt, and crashed through the glass window of a nearby window. Production on the film was halted after the crash.

Announcing the penalty, WorkSafeBC said: “The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty — and other employers — to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and to keep their workplaces safe.”

TCF Vancouver Productions were charged with five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, including: “Failure to ensure the health and safety of all workers by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity and failing to provide adequate supervision,” and “Failure to ensure that the stunt performer complied with the Regulation by wearing safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.”

Deadpool 2 was released in May 2018.