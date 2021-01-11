‘Deadpool 3’ has been confirmed the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It comes after sources hinted that the Ryan Reynolds movie would carry the same certification as previous instalments, last November.

Speaking to Collider during a WandaVision press event, the Marvel Studios president said: “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan [Reynolds is] overseeing a script right now.

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

It comes after it was previously revealed that Reynolds has recruited Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters for the new film.

Last year, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series. Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening,” Liefeld said at the time. “Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.’”

Reynolds previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.