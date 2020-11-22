Deadpool 3 is set to become the first R-rated movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to reports.

It comes after the news that Ryan Reynolds has recruited Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters for the new film.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported the news that the sisters, who won an Emmy in 2017, and have been nominated for eight consecutive years for their work on Bob’s Burgers, would be on board for the new MCU film, which remains in early development.

Now, Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, who broke the original story, has tweeted his understanding that the new Deadpool film will indeed get an R rating.

“Sources now say the film is still expected to be rated R like the previous two instalments,” Kroll wrote.

Sources now say the film is still expected to be rated R like the previous two installments https://t.co/bpNRScUjhi — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 20, 2020

Earlier this year (May 10), Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series. Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening,” Liefeld said earlier this year. “Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.’”

Reynolds previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.

The film’s predecessor, Deadpool 2, came out in 2018. In a four-star review of the franchise’s latest action-packed outing, NME wrote: “Deadpool 2 is the near perfect package, creating a second chapter that maintains the anarchic spirit of the original while offering some surprisingly successful lamentations on the nature of love, loss and vulnerability.

“A third instalment, you sense, makes perfect sense.”