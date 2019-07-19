‘Deadpool 3’ will “totally happen” says creator Rob Liefeld

It looks like the Regenerating Degenerate will be back on the big screen "soon"

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has lifted the spirits of Marvel fans by declaring that there will be a third instalment of the popular comic book series.

Responding to a fan on Twitter concerned that their might not be a third movie in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, especially after the Disney-Fox merger, Liefeld has said that there’s no need to worry as it will happen.

“since we’re desperate and you’re our last hope for answers… do you have any news on a third deadpool film from marvel studios?” the fan asked.

Liefeld responded by simply saying: “It will totally happen!!! Soon!”

Earlier in the year, Liefeld reassured fans that Deadpool 3 would happen, tweeting: “Nothing like deadlines to clear your head… let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion.

“That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films.”

While a third movie has not yet been confirmed, Marvel’s Kevin Feige previously promised that the explicit formula of Deadpool would not be watered down by Disney, despite their family-friendly mentality.

“When we were purchased, [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger] said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it’,” he said. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

Meanwhile, Taron Egerton has been tipped to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine by a high-profile Marvel writer.

Jackman bid farewell to the Marvel character with 2017’s Logan, although he also appeared as the character in Deadpool 2 last year. He’d played the superhero since 2000’s X-Men.