‘Deadpool 3’ star Hugh Jackman reveals the one guarantee he had to have in order to play Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman needed one specific guarantee to get him to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – namely that it wouldn’t ruin the end of Logan.

Jackman had previously said that there was no chance of him returning to the role, however, he will now star in Deadpool’s first MCU movie. But, to make that happen, The Greatest Showman star said he needed to make sure that nothing could “screw with the Logan timeline” before saying yes to Deadpool producer and friend Ryan Reynolds.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman explained to Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on their SiriusXM radio show [as per Variety]. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Advertisement

Reynolds, who plays the Merc with a Mouth, said as much himself previously. “‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” Reynolds said in a Twitter video [see below] which teased the plot for Deadpool 3. “Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that. What actually happens in our film….”

Jackman last appeared as the classic Marvel character in 2017’s Logan, which was touted heavily as his final outing in the role. In fact, the film ends with the X-Man dying, which was assumed to mean Jackman was completely done with the role.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Back in June, Deadpool 3 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese assured fans that the R-rated franchise won’t be “Disneyfied”, following Disney‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

“Don’t worry about that,” Reese told Den Of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’

Advertisement

“But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”