‘Deadpool 3’ won’t be Disneyfied, say writers

Deadpool 3‘s writers has given an update on the new sequel, and have assured fans not to “worry” about the character under the ownership of Disney.

While the first two films were made under 20th Century Fox before its purchase by Disney, allowing more R-Rated humour, there have been fears that the character may be reined in somewhat under the more family-friendly brand.

However, co-writer Paul Wernick has said in a new interview that “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool” going forward.

“Don’t worry about that,” Rhett Reese added to Den Of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’

“But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

Speaking about their new Marvel home, Reese said: “It’s a thrill. It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing.

“You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming – Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

While Ryan Reynolds’ character will likely be seen next in the standalone film, Deadpool was considered for a cameo in the MCU’s recent outing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” screenwriter Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… it just didn’t feel like the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Deadpool 3 is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project), with Reese and fellow writer Paul Wernick returning after working on the first two instalments.