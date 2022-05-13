Deadpool cameo was considered for ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness writer Michael Waldron has confirmed there were discussions about a Deadpool cameo.

The Marvel character, played by Ryan Reynolds, has yet to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney‘s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. While many hoped he would appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, a cameo didn’t materialise.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, screenwriter Waldron confirmed Deadpool was considered for a cameo during the writing stage. “Yeah, we talked about it,” Waldron said. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… it just didn’t feel like the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Reynolds denied Deadpool would make an appearance – which faced scrutiny following Andrew Garfield’s denials about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to Variety back in February, Reynolds said: “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Reynolds is set to reprise the role for Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). It will be the first Deadpool film developed at Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness featured a bunch of cameos, including Charlize Theron as Clea, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier and Sam Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Somehow, Raimi – with strong, grounded turns from Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen – just about keeps the film from running too far off the rails. There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2.

“Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad. Really mad.”