Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on a third movie in the series.

Deadpool 2 came out in 2018, and last December, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a third movie was in production at Marvel Studios.

Talking of a third movie, which he previously said will “totally happen” at the start of 2019, creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel – who became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney – for the ongoing delays.

Speaking in a new interview with Comicbook.com, Liefeld said: “I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening.

“Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.'”

Back in 2018, Ryan Reynolds stated his belief that Deadpool 3 would never happen, while it was also unclear whether an R-rated Marvel would ever get the green light by Marvel.

Speaking about Deadpool 3 in a Christmas Eve interview last year, Reynolds said: “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team.”

He then confirmed that the film was in production at Marvel Studios, saying that it felt like “the big leagues all of a sudden,” adding that he’s finding the experience “kinda crazy”.

Reynolds also previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.

Earlier this week, the producers of Deadpool 2 were fined nearly $300,000 (£243,000) relating to an on-set incident in which a stuntwoman was killed.

Joi Harris died after being involved in a motorcycle crash on set for the film in Vancouver in August of 2017.