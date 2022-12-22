‘Decision To Leave’ and three other Korean films invited to Palm Springs International Film Festival

Four South Korean films have been invited to screen at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival, including Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave.

The Korea Herald reported yesterday (December 21) that a total of four Korean films have been selected to be screened at the film festival, among the 134 films handpicked from 64 countries across the globe.

All four films – Decision To Leave, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Broker, July Jung’s Next Sohee and Kim Jung-eun’s Gyeong-ah’s Daughter – will be shown throughout the 10-day affair, slated to take place from January 6 to 16, 2023. Decision To Leave has also been nominated for best international feature film at the festival, under the Award Buzz category.

Per The Korea Herald, Palm Springs International Film Festival organisers shared that a “special jury of international film critics will review international nominees for best international feature film of the year, as well as for best actor, best actress and best screenplay.”

Starring The King’s Letters actor Park Hae-il and China’s Tang Wei (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), Decision To Leave is a slow-burn mystery romance centred on a detective who gets dispatched to investigate the scene of a man’s death. When he calls in the man’s wife to have her confirm his identity, he notices something peculiar about her. He begins falling for her as he carries out a separate investigation into who she really is.

Earlier today (December 22), Decision To Leave was also spotted on the 2023 Oscars shortlist for International Film Feature, becoming one of only 15 films selected out of submissions from 92 countries. From each shortlist, only five nominees will be selected for the award, which will be announced officially on January 24, 2023.

Decision To Leave first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where director Park was awarded the festival’s coveted Best Director prize. Park is well known for helming acclaimed Korean films including the bloody Vengeance Trilogy – comprising Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy and Lady Vengeance – and The Handmaiden, as well as the 2013 English psychological thriller film Stoker.