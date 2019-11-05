Deleted ‘Joker’ scene would’ve confirmed Sophie’s fate

The mystery has had to be revealed by those behind the film since its release

Joker director Todd Phillips has confirmed that a deleted scene from the film would've confirmed Sophie Dumond's fate.

The mystery eventually had to be solved by those involved with the film in interviews after its release.

The mystery in question revolves around the finale of the film, in which Arthur Fleck finds himself in an asylum, with fans wondering whether the preceding events had actually happened, or it was all a figment of Fleck’s imagination.

The scene where the Joker leaves romantic interest Sophie’s apartment to be greeted by police sirens was a particular point of discussion, with fans wondering whether he’d killed her, or it was just another thing he made up in his mind.

The film’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher has since cleared up the mystery, saying: “Some people have asked me, ‘Was she killed?’ [Director Todd Phillips] makes it clear she wasn’t killed.”

Phillips has now revealed that a scene which would’ve confirmed that Sophie was indeed not killed by the Joker was shot for the film before being cut, with the scene set to feature a cutaway to Sophie watching Sophie watching Fleck’s interview with Murray Franklin, days after she was rumoured to be killed by the Joker.

“He doesn’t kill her, definitively,” Phillips told IndieWire, who revealed that the scene was cut in order to keep the film’s narrative structure, always showing events from the Joker’s perspective.

He continued: “As the filmmaker and the writer, I am saying he doesn’t kill her. We like the idea that it’s almost like a litmus test for the audience to say, ‘How crazy is he?’

“Most people that I’ve spoken to think he didn’t kill her because they understand the idea that he only kills people that did him wrong.

“She had nothing to do with it,” he continued. “Most people understood that, even as a villain, he was living by a certain code. Of course he didn’t kill this woman down the hall.”

Phillips has previously said he will never release deleted scenes or an extended cut of the film, explaining: “I hate fucking extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes…They’re deleted for a reason. The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene.”