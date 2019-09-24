Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old

"It was rape. And a devastating betrayal."

Demi Moore has said she was raped in her own home at the age of 15 by a man who claimed to have paid her mother $500.

The actor, 56, made the allegation during an appearance on Good Morning America while discussing her upcoming autobiography Inside Out.

Moore explained how she arrived home to find the man in her apartment before he proceeded to rape her. After the attack, Moore says he said that her mother sold her to him.

“It was rape. And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man’s cruel question: how does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?,” she said.

Moore says her mother was an alcoholic who took her to bars as a teenager so that men would notice them together. She died in 1998.

When asked if she believed the man’s claims, she said: “I think, in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access, and put me in harm’s way.”

The GI Jane star, who has dedicated the book to her mother, also described how she was forced to intervene as a 12-year-old when her mother tried to take her own life.

“I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow, out of her mouth,” Moore writes in the book.

She added it happened “many, many times” after that. “[My childhood] was done. Life-changing moment.”

Elsewhere, Moore also spoke about her battles with addiction. Having gone to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction in the 1980s, she experienced similar problems in 2012 when her marriage to Ashton Kutcher ended.

According to the New York Times, she was hospitalised after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide. At the time, she weighed 102 pounds and her children stopped speaking to her.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, how did I get here?” she told Sawyer. “I blinded myself, and I lost myself.”